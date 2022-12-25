  • Australian batsman David Warner speaks to reporters ahead of the team's Boxing Day test against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Australian batsman David Warner speaks to reporters ahead of the team's Boxing Day test against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Ahead of his 100th test for Australia in a Boxing Day match against South Africa in Melbourne, David Warner vowed to keep fighting despite having his back “up against the wall” after his recent struggles in cricket’s longest format.

Warner has not scored a test century in almost three years, and his declining output has led to speculation he might retire from the format.

However, selectors have said he is part of Australia’s plans for its tour of India starting in February.

