The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday raised the possibility of boxing being excluded from the 2024 Paris Games, saying its Russian-led world body showed it had “no real interest” in the sport or its athletes.

The International Boxing Association (IBA) was stripped of involvement in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and boxing is not on the initial program for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, pending reforms demanded by the IOC.

Qualifying for the Paris 2024 boxing tournament is being organized by the IOC, but it said that concerns regarding the IBA mean it will take further decisions that could include removing the sport from the program entirely.