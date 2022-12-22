Franco Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers running back who caught what became known as the “Immaculate Reception,” has died age 72, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said on Wednesday.

Harris rushed for 12,120 yards in 13 NFL seasons and won four Super Bowl rings with the Steelers, but it was a single catch off a ricocheted pass from Terry Bradshaw that turned into a game-winning 60-yard touchdown that is the signature moment of his Hall of Fame career.

That catch, on Dec. 23, 1972, at Three Rivers Stadium, helped the Steelers to their first-ever playoff win, a 13-7 victory over the Oakland Raiders, and has become part of NFL folklore as the Immaculate Reception.