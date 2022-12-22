New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge on was named the 16th captain in franchise history on Wednesday, on the heels of his MVP season and landmark free agent contract
Judge, 30, signed a nine-year deal worth $360 million and was named the first captain in pinstripes since Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter retired following the 2014 season.
With Jeter and Willie Randolph in attendance, the Yankees formally announced the moves at a news conference.
