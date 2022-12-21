Football Australia (FA) boss James Johnson has said strong and decisive sanctions against the A-League fans involved in a violent pitch invasion will send the right message ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The local game’s image suffered a blow last Saturday when more than 100 fans stormed onto the pitch during a game between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City, injuring several people, including City goalkeeper Tom Glover and referee Alex King.

Police have charged over a dozen people in relation to the incident, while governing body FA banned two for life and is mulling sanctions against Victory.