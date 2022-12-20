Steve Borthwick vowed to get Twickenham “roaring” after being appointed head coach of the England rugby team on Monday with just nine months to revive their flagging fortunes until the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Former England captain Borthwick, who was previously in charge of Premiership champions Leicester, succeeded veteran coach Eddie Jones. The Australian was sacked following England’s worst year of results since 2008, with only five wins from 12 games.

“To be appointed to this role fills me with incredible pride and I’m honored to take on this job,” Borthwick, who spent five years as an England assistant coach under Jones, told a news conference on Monday. “Now I know that pride will count for nothing if we don’t deliver.”