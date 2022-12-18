It has not yet been decided if Argentina’s Lionel Messi will achieve a long-awaited dream or if France’s Kylian Mbappe will win his second World Cup before 24-years-old.

But regardless of the result in the World Cup final on Sunday — Qatar National Day — Arabs can celebrate their best results in World Cup history, as two teams gained bragging rights of defeating both the 2022 world champions and runner-up.

Morocco exceeded all expectations and became the first Arab and African team to reach a World Cup semifinal after three wins and overthrowing giants Belgium, Spain and Portugal, before stumbling against the defending champions France.