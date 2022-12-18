  • Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielin celebrates his team's win over the Colts in Minneapolis on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielin celebrates his team's win over the Colts in Minneapolis on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

The Minnesota Vikings pulled off the biggest comeback in National Football League history on Saturday when they rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat the visiting Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime.

Minnesota, who trailed 36-7 with under five minutes to play in the third quarter, put the finishing touches on the comeback when Greg Joseph nailed a 40-yard field goal with three seconds left in the extra period.

With the win, the Vikings improved to 11-3 and secured the NFC North title — their first since 2017 — with three games left to play in the 2022 regular season.

