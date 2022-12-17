  • France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates with Kylian Mbappe (left) and Antoine Griezmann (right) after their quarterfinal win over England at the World up on Dec. 10. | AFP-JIJI
    France coach Didier Deschamps celebrates with Kylian Mbappe (left) and Antoine Griezmann (right) after their quarterfinal win over England at the World up on Dec. 10. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Doha – The inspirational leadership of Didier Deschamps and a deep pool of talent has turned France into the most formidable force in international soccer, as the team prepares to face Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final.

France arrived in Qatar aiming to defy the fate of many recent defending champions, even as a flood of injuries threatened to derail its title defense.

The reigning champion had been knocked out in the group stage in four of the past five tournaments, including France itself in 2002.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW