The inspirational leadership of Didier Deschamps and a deep pool of talent has turned France into the most formidable force in international soccer, as the team prepares to face Argentina in Sunday’s World Cup final.

France arrived in Qatar aiming to defy the fate of many recent defending champions, even as a flood of injuries threatened to derail its title defense.

The reigning champion had been knocked out in the group stage in four of the past five tournaments, including France itself in 2002.