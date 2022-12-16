Masataka Yoshida helped lead the Orix Buffaloes to the franchise’s first Japan Series title since 1996 this season. The Boston Red Sox haven’t waited nearly as long for an MLB crown, but Yoshida wants to help add another to the trophy case at Fenway Park all the same.

The former Buffaloes star joined his new team on Thursday, sitting alongside Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, president Sam Kennedy and his agent, Scott Boras, at his introductory news conference in Boston. Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the AL East team.

“I played in Japan for seven years, and I think hitting was my strong point,” said Yoshida, who wore a Red Sox jersey over his dress shirt. “I have played with the goal of guiding the team to victory, and I want to be able to do that in Boston.