  • Masataka Yoshida signed a five-year deal with the Red Sox after spending seven seasons in Japan with the Buffaloes. | GETTY / VIA KYODO
    Masataka Yoshida signed a five-year deal with the Red Sox after spending seven seasons in Japan with the Buffaloes. | GETTY / VIA KYODO
  • SHARE

Masataka Yoshida helped lead the Orix Buffaloes to the franchise’s first Japan Series title since 1996 this season. The Boston Red Sox haven’t waited nearly as long for an MLB crown, but Yoshida wants to help add another to the trophy case at Fenway Park all the same.

The former Buffaloes star joined his new team on Thursday, sitting alongside Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, president Sam Kennedy and his agent, Scott Boras, at his introductory news conference in Boston. Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million deal with the AL East team.

“I played in Japan for seven years, and I think hitting was my strong point,” said Yoshida, who wore a Red Sox jersey over his dress shirt. “I have played with the goal of guiding the team to victory, and I want to be able to do that in Boston.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW