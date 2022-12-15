Renowned soccer journalist Grant Wahl died from an aortic aneurysm, his widow said Wednesday.

Dr. Celine Gounder cited an autopsy that was performed on Wahl, who collapsed and died Friday while covering the World Cup in Qatar. He was 49.

“Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium,” Grounder posted to her husband’s Substack page Wednesday morning. “The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.”