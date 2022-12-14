Luka Modric is Croatia’s greatest-ever player, but he was upstaged by arguably the best of all time, Lionel Messi, as Argentina crushed his World Cup dreams in Qatar on Tuesday.

After orchestrating his country’s run to a second straight World Cup semifinal, 37-year-old Modric’s team was swept aside 3-0 by the South American side.

Coach Zlatko Dalic boasted that Croatia — with Modric supported by Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic — had “the best midfield in the world” after its shock quarterfinal elimination of Brazil.