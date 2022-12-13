AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Croatia hopes Argentina’s bad-tempered 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal qualification over the Netherlands — which featured 16 yellow cards and one red — will not spill over into Tuesday’s semifinal, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Monday.
The Argentines eventually prevailed on penalties after squandering a two-goal lead, but the game was marred by disciplinary violations from both sides throughout.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi exchanged words with Dutch coach Louis van Gaal following the final whistle and called a Dutch player “a fool.”
