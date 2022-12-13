  • Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic believes a win against Argentina in Tuesday's 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinal would be the team's greatest achievement of all time. | AFP-JIJI
AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Croatia hopes Argentina’s bad-tempered 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal qualification over the Netherlands — which featured 16 yellow cards and one red — will not spill over into Tuesday’s semifinal, coach Zlatko Dalic said on Monday.

The Argentines eventually prevailed on penalties after squandering a two-goal lead, but the game was marred by disciplinary violations from both sides throughout.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi exchanged words with Dutch coach Louis van Gaal following the final whistle and called a Dutch player “a fool.”

