Cristiano Ronaldo said “there’s no point in reacting in the heat of the moment,” as he responded to Portugal’s World Cup elimination.

Ronaldo remained in Qatar as many of the Portugal squad returned home and landed in Lisbon on Sunday afternoon.

“To win a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. “Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal.”