The first World Cup in the Arab world began with a shock: Saudi Arabia upsetting Argentina in a first-round game, setting off waves of jubilation in a region lacking in soccer giants.

The tournament in Qatar is reaching its final stages with another stunner: Morocco upset Portugal on Saturday to become the first country in Africa and the Arab world to ever reach the semifinals.

Morocco added Portugal — and its superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo — to the list of major European nations it has unexpectedly dumped from the tournament. Having never before contended for soccer’s biggest prize, Morocco is just one game from a place in the final, after dispatching Belgium, Spain and now Portugal without allowing them a single goal.