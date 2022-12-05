Deshaun Watson was less than impressive in his return from an 11-game suspension on Sunday, but Cleveland’s defensive dominance saw him win his Browns debut 27-14 over his former team, the Houston Texans.
With playoff races heating up elsewhere, there was little riding on the contest in Houston.
But Watson — who was suspended for 11 games after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions — playing in his first game in almost two years and making his debut for the Browns put the game in the spotlight.
