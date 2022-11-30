Doha – United States coach Gregg Berhalter said his team belonged in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday after defeating Iran 1-0 to set up a second round showdown with the Netherlands.
Five years after the Americans suffered the shock of failing to qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia, Berhalter has led a youthful U.S. team into the knockout phase of the tournament.
Draws against Wales and England were followed by Tuesday’s nailbiting win over archrival Iran to seal qualification.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.