    U.S. coach Greg Berhalter (second from left) and players applaud fans after their 2022 FIFA World Cup win over Iran in Doha on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Doha – United States coach Gregg Berhalter said his team belonged in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday after defeating Iran 1-0 to set up a second round showdown with the Netherlands.

Five years after the Americans suffered the shock of failing to qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia, Berhalter has led a youthful U.S. team into the knockout phase of the tournament.

Draws against Wales and England were followed by Tuesday’s nailbiting win over archrival Iran to seal qualification.

