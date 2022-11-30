United States coach Gregg Berhalter said his team belonged in the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday after defeating Iran 1-0 to set up a second round showdown with the Netherlands.

Five years after the Americans suffered the shock of failing to qualify for the 2018 finals in Russia, Berhalter has led a youthful U.S. team into the knockout phase of the tournament.

Draws against Wales and England were followed by Tuesday’s nailbiting win over archrival Iran to seal qualification.