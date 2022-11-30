Mattia Binotto resigned as Ferrari’s team principal on Tuesday after weeks of speculation about his future with the Formula One team.
Binotto, 53, ends a 28-year stint with Ferrari, including serving as team principal of the F1 team since 2019.
The team shut down rumors earlier this month that Binotto was going to be fired as Ferrari finished a distant second to Red Bull in the 2022 Constructors Standings despite winning two of the first three races of the season.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.