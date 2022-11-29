The market for fan tokens, a volatile cocktail of crypto and sport, is heating up in the desert of Qatar.

Interest in this niche breed of cryptocurrencies, typically linked to sports teams like Barcelona or Brazil, has been charged up by the 2022 FIFA World Cup that began on Nov. 20.

Average daily trading volumes for these tokens have risen to around $300 million in November from $32 million the month before, according to Kaiko, a Paris-based crypto data firm.