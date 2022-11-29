  • The fan token for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal has lost more than half its value despite the team's perfect start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. | REUTERS
    The fan token for Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal has lost more than half its value despite the team's perfect start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

The market for fan tokens, a volatile cocktail of crypto and sport, is heating up in the desert of Qatar.

Interest in this niche breed of cryptocurrencies, typically linked to sports teams like Barcelona or Brazil, has been charged up by the 2022 FIFA World Cup that began on Nov. 20.

Average daily trading volumes for these tokens have risen to around $300 million in November from $32 million the month before, according to Kaiko, a Paris-based crypto data firm.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW