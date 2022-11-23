With a history stretching back millennia, sumo is often referred to as Japan’s kokugi, or national sport.
While not an official designation, it’s a description that few in the sport shy away from, with three of the Japan Sumo Association’s six yearly tournaments taking place in an arena called the Kokugikan (National Sport Hall), and the organization itself headquartered in the same building.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.