World Wrestling Entertainment is planning a long-term push into Africa with a continent-wide talent search and media partnerships as management seeks to grow its brand of scripted combat in nascent markets abroad.
The program includes a multiday tryout for wrestling hopefuls in Lagos, Nigeria, in February through an arrangement with WWE’s local broadcast partner SuperSport. WWE intends to bring the top prospects in for additional auditions at WrestleMania in Los Angeles in April.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.