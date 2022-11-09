  • Ghanian-American wrestler Kofi Kingston (left) is among a growing number of WWE stars from Africa. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
World Wrestling Entertainment is planning a long-term push into Africa with a continent-wide talent search and media partnerships as management seeks to grow its brand of scripted combat in nascent markets abroad.

The program includes a multiday tryout for wrestling hopefuls in Lagos, Nigeria, in February through an arrangement with WWE’s local broadcast partner SuperSport. WWE intends to bring the top prospects in for additional auditions at WrestleMania in Los Angeles in April.

