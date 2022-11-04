  • The Nets' Kyrie Irving will be suspended for at least five games without pay after posting a link to a film with antisemitic messages on social media and then failing to denounce antisemitism. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for no fewer than five games Thursday night, saying they were “dismayed” that Irving did not denounce antisemitism when speaking to reporters.

The Nets issued a three-paragraph statement saying they had originally hoped a “path of education” would be enough for Irving to learn his lesson after a recent social media post promoted a book and film with antisemitic messages.

