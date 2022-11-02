  • Tamawashi discusses his promotion to komusubi at Kataonami stable in Tokyo's Sumida Ward on Monday. | JAPAN SUMO ASSOCIATION / VIA KYODO
In claiming a second career title last September, Tamawashi became the oldest winner of the Emperor’s Cup in modern sumo history.

The veteran, who turns 38 later this month, also leapfrogged compatriots Hakuho and Kyokutenho to complete a Mongolian clean sweep of the podium in that particular category.

