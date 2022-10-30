The Orix Buffaloes came so close last year, channeling the frustration of last-place finishes in 2019 and 2020 into a surprising run to Game 6 of the Japan Series. The Buffaloes, however, came up short against the Tokyo Yakult Swallows on that chilly night in Kobe a year ago.

They came back this year determined to return and finish the job. Orix won the Pacific League pennant again and reached the Japan Series for the second straight year, as Yakult emerged as the final obstacle again. The Buffaloes, though, were not going to be denied this time.