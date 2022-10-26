  • Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri gestures during his team's Champions League against Benfica in Lisbon on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri gestures during his team's Champions League against Benfica in Lisbon on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Lisbon – Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his team is “sorry and angry” following its 4-3 Champions League loss at Benfica on Tuesday as the club misses out on the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013-14.

The defeat means struggling Juve can only finish third in Group H, which would earn the Italian team a place in the Europa League knockout stages.

