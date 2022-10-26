Lisbon – Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his team is “sorry and angry” following its 4-3 Champions League loss at Benfica on Tuesday as the club misses out on the knockout rounds for the first time since 2013-14.
The defeat means struggling Juve can only finish third in Group H, which would earn the Italian team a place in the Europa League knockout stages.
