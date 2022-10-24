  • Chelsea manager Graham Potter (right) shakes hands with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after a substitution during the team's Premier League match against Manchester United in London on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
London – Chelsea are yet to lose in eight games under Graham Potter, but the Blues are still suffering from the lack of firepower that led to Thomas Tuchel’s demise at Stamford Bridge.

Jorginho’s penalty in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Saturday is the only goal Chelsea have managed in their last two games.

