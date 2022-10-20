Paris – An Iranian climber who caused a sensation by competing abroad without a hijab was given a hero’s welcome when she returned to Tehran Wednesday, as supporters raucously applauded her action.
Elnaz Rekabi, who was competing in South Korea, returned to a nation still shaken by protests being led by women over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, which happened a month ago, after her arrest for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women. The protests ignited by Amini’s death have grown into one of the boldest challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.