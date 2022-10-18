  • Asian Football Confederation President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa (left) and Qatar Football Association President Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani pose during a ceremony announcing Qatar as the host of the 2023 Asian Cup in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. | ASIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR – Qatar will stage the next Asian Cup in place of original host China, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) announced on Monday, with the tournament likely to be moved from mid-2023 to early 2024 to avoid the heat of the Gulf summer.

The continental championship was awarded to China in 2019, but the world’s most populous country relinquished the rights this year as it pursued a “zero-COVID” policy.

