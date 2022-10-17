  • Padres starter Yu Darvish pitches against the Mets in Game 1 of the NL wild-card series in New York on Oct. 7. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The San Diego Padres announced Sunday that right-hander Yu Darvish will start in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

It will be the second time in three playoff series that Darvish has started in the opener after kicking off San Diego’s postseason run with an outing in the NL wild-card series.

