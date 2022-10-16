  • Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh celebrates after hitting a double against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of Game 4 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park, in Philadelphia, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
The Philadelphia Phillies, the last team to clinch a playoff spot in the regular season, are now halfway to being the last team standing.

The host Phillies became the first team to clinch a League Championship Series berth Saturday afternoon, as Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning to key an 8-3 win over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their National League Division Series.

