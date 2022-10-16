The Philadelphia Phillies, the last team to clinch a playoff spot in the regular season, are now halfway to being the last team standing.
The host Phillies became the first team to clinch a League Championship Series berth Saturday afternoon, as Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the second inning to key an 8-3 win over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of their National League Division Series.
