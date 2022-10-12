  • Spain defender Laia Codina (left) fights for the ball with U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe during an international friendly in Pamplona, Spain, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Spain defender Laia Codina (left) fights for the ball with U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe during an international friendly in Pamplona, Spain, on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

The U.S. women’s national team has lost consecutive matches for the first time in more than five years after a 2-0 defeat to Spain in a friendly Tuesday in Pamplona, Spain.

The Americans failed to rebound from a 2-1 loss to England on Friday that ended a 13-game winning streak.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW