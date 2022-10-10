Joe Musgrove tossed seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball and retired six of the final seven batters he faced after being checked for illegal substances as the visiting San Diego Padres beat the New York Mets 6-0 in the decisive third game of their National League wild-card series on Sunday.

“I told (Austin Nola) in the bullpen, I’m going to have the game of my life tonight,” Musgrove said. “I try to take on the weight of everybody that wants that moment — the fans, the girlfriends and wives that all flew out here, all the fans that made the trip, the organization, the people that have waited, the $100 million that they have spent on me for these moments. I put a lot on my shoulders tonight.”