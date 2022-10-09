  • Italy's Aura Muzzo scores the team's third try against the United states during their women's Rugby World Cup Pool B opener in Whangarei, New Zealand, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Italy's Aura Muzzo scores the team's third try against the United states during their women's Rugby World Cup Pool B opener in Whangarei, New Zealand, on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Aura Muzzo scored a pair of tries as Italy fought back for a 22-10 win over the United States in their opening Pool B clash at the women’s Rugby World Cup on Sunday, while Wales secured a last-gasp win over Scotland in their Pool A contest.

Hallie Taufoou’s fourth-minute try gave the Americans an early advantage in Whangarei, New Zealand, but Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi crossed for Italy before Muzzo’s double and a superb solo effort from Maria Magatti secured victory.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW