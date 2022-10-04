  • World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will miss the finals of the Billie Jean King Cup in November. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Iga Swiatek will not play for Poland in next month’s Billie Jean King Cup finals in Glasgow, the world No. 1 said on Monday, as she took issue with the sport’s governing bodies and their handling of the tournament calendar.

Swiatek helped Poland progress to the finals in April, but the tournament will be held from Nov. 8-13, just one day after the season-ending WTA Finals which will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, this year.

