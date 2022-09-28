  • Novak Djokovic (left) embraces Roger Federer during the presentation ceremony at the Laver Cup in London on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
Novak Djokovic said he wants his biggest rivals to be by his side when he brings the curtain down on his career, much like Roger Federer’s emotional goodbye to the game last week.

Images of Federer and Rafael Nadal — who shared one of tennis’s most enthralling rivalries — sitting together and crying after combining in a Laver Cup doubles defeat at London’s O2 Arena on Friday went viral on social media.

