    Naomi Osaka speaks during a news conference at the Pan Pacific Open on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Naomi Osaka has a certain comfort level when playing in Japan, something the former world No. 1 hopes to use to her advantage during the Toray Pan Pacific Open this week.

She has a good track record at the tournament — with one title and three appearances in the final — and the tennis star hopes the good vibes can help carry her to another triumph.

