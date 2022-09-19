Naomi Osaka has a certain comfort level when playing in Japan, something the former world No. 1 hopes to use to her advantage during the Toray Pan Pacific Open this week.
She has a good track record at the tournament — with one title and three appearances in the final — and the tennis star hopes the good vibes can help carry her to another triumph.
