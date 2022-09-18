  • Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his teammates celebrate their win over Argentina in their Rugby Championship match in Buenos Aires on Saturday. | REUTERS
    Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his teammates celebrate their win over Argentina in their Rugby Championship match in Buenos Aires on Saturday. | REUTERS

Buenos Aires – South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx scored a try in the final minute to secure a 36-20 bonus-point victory over Argentina at Estadio Libertadores de America in Buenos Aires on Saturday and keep the Springboks in the Rugby Championship title hunt.

The win lifts the Springboks to 14 points in the table, level with New Zealand. They will host Argentina in their final clash in Durban next weekend, while the All Blacks are set to face Australia’s Wallabies at home.

