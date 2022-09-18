Buenos Aires – South Africa hooker Malcolm Marx scored a try in the final minute to secure a 36-20 bonus-point victory over Argentina at Estadio Libertadores de America in Buenos Aires on Saturday and keep the Springboks in the Rugby Championship title hunt.
The win lifts the Springboks to 14 points in the table, level with New Zealand. They will host Argentina in their final clash in Durban next weekend, while the All Blacks are set to face Australia’s Wallabies at home.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.