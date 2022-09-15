  • Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts after the match against Ajax Amsterdam at Anfield, in Liverpool, Britain, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp reacts after the match against Ajax Amsterdam at Anfield, in Liverpool, Britain, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly’s call for an ‘All-Star game’ in the Premier League similar to those played in the United States has been given short shrift by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp.

American Boehly, head of a consortium that completed a £4.25 billion ($4.91 billion) takeover of Chelsea in May, suggested in a conference in New York that a ‘north v south’ game would create revenue that would filter down the English soccer pyramid.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,