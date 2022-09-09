Los Angeles – Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener on Thursday.
Allen completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards and rushed 10 times for a game-high 56 yards as this year’s Super Bowl favorites got their season off to an impressive start.
