  • Serena Williams waves to the audience after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic during their U.S. Open women's singles third-round match in New York on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
New York – Former U.S. President Barack Obama and tennis great Billie Jean King led the tributes to Serena Williams after her U.S. Open third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday, likely the final match of her sparkling career.

The 23-time singles Grand Slam champion’s 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 defeat sparked a flood of messages on social media, as current and former athletes across sport as well as the world at large celebrated her achievements over the last 25 years.

