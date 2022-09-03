  • Serena Williams leaves the court after losing her third-round match to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. | REUTERS
    Serena Williams leaves the court after losing her third-round match to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. | REUTERS
  • SHARE

New york – As Serena Williams walked onto the court at the U.S. Open this week, the question was how the greatest player in modern tennis would handle the pressures of what she said could be her last Grand Slam tournament.

She had looked rusty and slow all summer, but over the course of four days and two prime-time matches, it looked like the 40-year-old just might mount a magical, storybook run for a 24th major title.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,