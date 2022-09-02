  • Rafael Nadal lays on the court after being injured during his match against Fabio Fognini during the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
New York – Rafael Nadal reached the third round of the U.S. Open after battling through a freak injury when he accidentally hit himself with his own racket on Thursday, as Serena Williams saw one chapter of her epic tennis journey end.

Nadal defeated Italy’s Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 but only after suffering a bizarre self-inflicted injury when leading 3-0 in the fourth set.

