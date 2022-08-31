New York – Venus Williams made a quiet exit from the U.S. Open singles on Tuesday after losing 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) to Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in front of a half-empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The subdued scene was in stark contrast to what unfolded on Monday, when a raucous star-studded crowd filled the world’s biggest tennis venue to cheer on her younger sibling Serena to a 6-3, 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic in her Flushing Meadows opener, and then celebrated the 23-time Grand Slam winner’s career.
