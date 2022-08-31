  • Emma Raducanu hits a return to Alize Cornet during their U.S. Open first-round match in New York on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
New York – Emma Raducanu, who made a dream run to the U.S. Open title last year, suffered a nightmare 6-3, 6-3 first-round loss to France’s Alize Cornet on Tuesday, as the clock finally struck midnight on an improbable tennis fairytale.

Raducanu captivated the sporting world when she became the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam title, winning 10 matches in New York without dropping a set, catapulting her career into the stratosphere and making her one of the most marketable athletes on the planet.

