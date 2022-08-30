New York – Serena Williams signaled she is not quite ready for retirement after advancing to the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday with a scrappy 6-3, 6-3 win over Danka Kovinic.
The victory over the 80th-ranked Kovinic, just her second this year, will be a confidence boost for Williams, but the path to a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam now gets treacherous.
