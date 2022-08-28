  • Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino (second from left) celebrates after scoring the team's fourth goal against Bournemouth in their Premier League match at Anfield on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
  • Reuters

Liverpool, England – Liverpool earned their first win of the season in stunning fashion after equaling the record for the biggest ever Premier League victory with a 9-0 thrashing of promoted Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

Two goals inside the opening six minutes from Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliot put the hosts into a commanding position from the off.

