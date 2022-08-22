  • Oleksandr Usyk punches Anthony Joshua during their bout for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF titles in Jeddah on Aug. 20. | AFP-JIJI
    Oleksandr Usyk punches Anthony Joshua during their bout for the WBA, WBO, IBO and IBF titles in Jeddah on Aug. 20. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Before Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine outclassed Anthony Joshua to win their heavyweight championship rematch, Usyk’s manager, Egis Klimas, boasted about credulity-stretching feats of physical output he had seen the Ukrainian boxer perform in training.

He mentioned a six-hour bike ride in the 110-degree (43 degrees Celsius) heat in Saudi Arabia, where Saturday night’s bout took place. And there was a 6-mile (9.6 km) swim. Another day, Klimas said, Usyk held his breath under water for five minutes.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,