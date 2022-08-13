  • Chelsea's Raheem Sterling celebrates with manager Thomas Tuchel after the team's season-opening win over Everton in Liverpool on Sunday. | REUTERS
New Chelsea player Raheem Sterling said the club feels “tailor-made” for him due to the progress it has made under manager Thomas Tuchel and because it gives him the chance to reconnect with his London roots.

The England forward, 27, joined from Premier League champion Manchester City last month, becoming Chelsea’s first signing under new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

