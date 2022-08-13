  • Fernando Tatis Jr., 23, hasn't played for the Padres this season after undergoing surgery on his broken left wrist in March. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for the performance-enhancing substance Clostebol, the commissioner’s office announced Friday evening.

The league says the substance is in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The suspension begins immediately.

