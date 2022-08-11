  • Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to make his preseason debut for the team against the Jaguars on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Deshaun Watson will make his first start in a Cleveland uniform on Friday, when the Browns face the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason opener.

In a brief post on their website on Wednesday, the Browns said most of their starters will play Friday in Jacksonville. Watson, 26, was the only player mentioned by name.

